JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were sent home early from helping with rescue efforts in the Surfside condo collapse after testing positive for COVID-19.

Seven JFRD firefighters tested positive for COVID-19, JFRD Captain Eric Prosswimmer confirmed to First Coast News Saturday. The individuals were isolated and sent home early, Prosswimmer said.

About 80 JFRD volunteers spent nearly a week helping with rescue and recovery efforts in South Florida following the tragic condo collapse.

The crew left Jacksonville Sunday to help. The day before the urban search and rescue personnel left, a mobile command center from JFRD also went down to Miami with a crew of volunteers to operate it.

The crew made it safely home back on the First Coast Friday night.

Prosswimmer would not confirm or deny that any other firefighters from other departments tested positive as well.