TAMPA, Fla. — With many of us working from home, separated from family and friends, we all could use something to lift us up during these times.

One of the best ways to recharge is by remembering the good in the world. Despite what we’re going through, people are doing what they can to give back and lift others up right here in this community.

Here are several stories putting smiles on faces this week.

Sparked by social media posts encouraging people to put lights in their windows, a nightly show of love for healthcare workers is now global. The campaign is called #ShineLightForHeroes



“Our heroes are the doctors, nurses, and anyone else who might need support during this time,” Jane Franz said.



The show of support was heartwarming for nurse Cynthia Long: "Thank you for your support, we couldn't do it without you, we know a lot a of people are praying for us."





If signs could give life, several posted outside Tampa General Hospital are doing it. “We are praying for you.” “You are amazing.” “You’ve got this.”





Despite taking a huge hit financially, businesses are doing what they can to help. Tour De Pizza in St. Pete is giving first responders any pizza they want as a thank you for their service.





A group of volunteers are turning laundry mats into centers of hope within the community, providing all services for free. This is the same group spearheading the yearly laundry service projects 10 News has covered in the past.

So, if you’re down, know that even during this tough time, there’s still goodness in humanity.

