A sharper insight into COVID-19 variants and who is most at-risk for each

Each week 10 Tampa Bay is talking with Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding. He is an epidemiologist with the Federation of American Scientists and has been at the forefront of spreading facts, not fear, about coronavirus.

As Florida reported its first known case of the South African variant of COVID-19, and most cases of the UK variant or B.1.1.7 variant, Dr. Feigl-Ding provided sharper insight into which variant it most concerning and for whom.

Courtney Robinson: "Are you more concerned about the UK variant, that B117, than you are about the South African variant?"



Dr. Feigl-Ding: “At the moment, B.1.1.7 is still a bigger concern because, at 35 percent, it is poised to dominate the United States and Florida - and especially Florida first - because that's where it's surging the fastest. The South Africa variant, B.1.351, it's not that much more transmissible. The dangers of that variant, which is very different, is that it is more resistant and partially resistant to vaccines, and it also potentially leads to greater reinfection for those who have already gotten it. So, it's different.

So, if you've already had the Coronavirus, you should be more worried about the South African variant. But, for most of us, and most of us who still have not been infected yet, the B.1.1.7 U.K. variant is the major worry that will drive new cases across the state and across the nation."

Dr. Feigl-Ding says it’s important we vaccinate quickly and as many people as possible. He stressed that all three vaccines are effective in protecting us from COVID-19 and the new variants.

