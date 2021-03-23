A snapshot of COVID-19 in Florida as the pandemic enters year two

With a lot of attention on aggressive vaccination efforts around the country, you might be under the impression that the pandemic is under control.

However, medical experts warn not to put your guard down just yet as variants continue to spread across the state of Florida.

We're taking a look at the state of the pandemic in Tampa Bay and what it means for you and your family as you navigate the second year of the COVID-19 crisis.

We're using data from COVID Act Now, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by volunteers in March 2020. This group merged with the COVID Exit Strategy at the end of 2020.

According to the mission statement, COVID Act Now is committed to data, transparency, and accessibility. Their data comes from official sources including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The New York Times, and official state and county dashboards.

Based on this data, the group establishes risk metrics and makes recommendations.

FLORIDA VULNERABILITIES: VERY HIGH

According to COVID Act Now, Florida is one of the most vulnerable states, with 62% of the population in a high vulnerability area. There are three specific vulnerabilities that put Florida at high-risk health system challenges, minorities & non-English speakers, and unemployment & low income.

A snapshot of the COVID-19 crisis in Florida as of March 22, 2021, shows 21 daily new cases per 100,000 people with a positive test rate of 6.9 percent. That's the number of tests coming back positive out of the total number of tests. Medical experts recommend a percent positive rate of 5 percent before starting to open up to normal activities.

The group is also tracking how many people are vaccinated. In Florida, we're looking at almost 24 percent of people being vaccinated. According to scientists, around 50 to 90 percent of a population must be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

Here's a look at some key indicators for the counties in the Tampa Bay area as of March 23,2021. The COVID Act Now group classifies all of the following counties at a "very high" vulnerability level except Sarasota county which falls into the "high" category.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Daily new cases: 22.7 (per 100K people)

Positive test rate: 6.8 percent

Vaccinated percentage: 18.3 percent

PINELLAS COUNTY

Daily new cases: 17.4 (per 100K people)

Positive test rate: 4.7 percent

Vaccinated percentage: 24.9 percent

POLK COUNTY

Daily new cases: 16.7 (per 100K people)

Positive test rate: 6.4 percent

Vaccinated percentage: 18.5 percent

PASCO COUNTY

Daily new cases: 15.9 (per 100K people)

Positive test rate: 6.3 percent

Vaccinated percentage: 20 percent

SARASOTA COUNTY

Daily new cases: 15.9 (per 100K people)

Positive test rate: 4.6 percent

Vaccinated percentage: 34.9 percent

MANATEE COUNTY

Daily new cases: 21.3 (per 100K people)

Positive test rate: 5.5 percent

Vaccinated percentage: 25.7 percent

Based on the collected data, COVID Act Now lists out key recommendations for Floridians to limit the spread of COVID-19, including:

Schools can safely offer in-person learning only when infection control measures are in place.

can safely offer in-person learning only when infection control measures are in place. Gyms should max at 25% capacity.

should max at 25% capacity. Masks should be mandated in all indoor spaces and worn by everyone outside their home.

should be mandated in all indoor spaces and worn by everyone outside their home. Restaurants should create outdoor dining opportunities, with the assistance of local governments. Customers should use take-out, outdoor dining, or indoor dining when strict social distancing can be maintained.