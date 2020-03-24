With inspirational phrases like "thinking of you" and "this too will pass," the Triple Creek Neighborhood in Riverview really showed their creative side with their chalk art.

They call the drawings “chalkspiration" because they are trying to inspire positivity. Adding a little levity to the heavy COVID-19 situation.

Cynthia Villasenor says, “I think it’s about a positive community trying to keep the kids hopeful and happy at a time like this.”

"We started calling them chalkspirations, but I think it’s just something the kids could do to feel a little bit normal in kind of a crazy time and still be separate but contribute something bigger together” adds neighbor Ben Eytalis.

Communities all around Tampa Bay are getting into chalkspirations.

