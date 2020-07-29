A teacher's plea: 'Give us a minute.'

After spending an emotional day removing all her personal belongings from her classroom, Sera Deo decided to speak from her heart. That post went viral.

A teacher who had to take all of her personal belongings out of her classroom, to make room for socially distanced desks, decided to pour out her heart on Facebook.

This post by Sera Deo went viral. She's a teacher in upstate New York.

She says it was an emotional day and decided to write from her heart.

In the post she says, "Give us a minute."

She says before you say "parents need to be able work" remember, most parents are teachers.

"Nobody knows better than teachers that kids belong in school. And nobody wants to be back in school more than teachers, but it's not comfortable right now for us and that's not to say we don't want to go back, but that's kind of the message from the community: "that's your job, get in there, teach our kids, let's go" kind of thing and it's just uncomfortable right now."

She says before going negative about how awful virtual learning was in the spring or what will work in the fall, remember, teachers aren't supposed to be working right now, but they are tirelessly trying to figure it out.

And she says they will.

"Teachers always figure it out. There is always an education obstacle, whether it's funding, or layoffs or all the way as severe as school shootings. We always make it OK. And just let us do it. We'll get there."

She said this really was a plea on behalf of all teachers.

"Teachers are always in control. We thrive on being the decision makers. We make thousands of decisions an hour in our classroom and we always have control over what's happening and right now that's been stripped of us. We don't know if we're going to the classroom, if we're going to be home, if it's going to be some combination of those two things. How many kids will come? What happens to the kids whose parents choose not to send them? We have no idea. And at the same time we're planning, trying to get ready for whatever it is to come."

Sera said she's scared to go back, because of all the unknowns, but like so many others, she's preparing for whatever is to come.

"We are going to make whatever situation we are presented with the best it can possibly be for the kids who come to us. And it's also OK for us to be scared while we're doing that."

