AAA is offering free roadside assistance to front-line workers as they continue to battle the coronavirus. Health care workers and first responders in eight Florida metro areas, including Tampa and St. Petersburg, have access to the program.

The free service includes towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jumpstarts, and lockout service. AAA is offering the deal through the end of the month, regardless of whether you are an AAA member. Non-members can call 833-222-3284 to receive roadside assistance services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“These front-line workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Health care workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”

AAA is also putting in place extra safety measures during service calls, including the following:

Technicians will not shake hands and follow current social distancing guidelines.

Passengers are not allowed to ride in service vehicles.

Drivers are cleaning and disinfecting service vehicles and equipment after every service call.

