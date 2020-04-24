TAMPA, Fla. — Acts of kindness continue across the Tampa Bay area. We may be isolated, but we’re not alone. People are doing what they can to continue to celebrate the big moments and the smallest of kind gestures. Each give us different reasons to smile.

While not many people are driving these days, free gas is always a plus, especially for essential workers. A 7-Eleven in New Port Richey held a gas giveaway to nurses and first responders to say thank you for their service.

A drive by birthday party made 7-year-old Carter feel special. Her family and friends got a little help from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue and even police. With balloons, signs, hats and all, it was a way to make it memorable.

Turns out, drive by birthday parties are quite a thing, even for Paul Cianci who just turned 92 in Palm Harbor. Forty-five cars filled with family and friends gave him a birthday boost. Feeling the love from a safe and social distance.

We’re seeing the positive effects of social distancing in nature. Sixty-nine turtle nests were found on Juno Beach which researchers say is a lot more than normal. Fewer people means less pollution. It’s a huge factor in why sea turtles are endangered.

These parents in Safety Harbor made their daughter smile throwing her a quarantine prom, complete with a five-course meal, dancing and pictures. A creative way to make their senior feel special.

Finally, a special greeting during shift change brought smiles to these front-line workers in St. Petersburg Fire rescue, police and EMS teams giving a salute and thank you to health care heroes.

During these tough times, the goodness of humanity remains true.

If you know of someone or an organization spreading joy, we’d love to share it.

Email us or send it to us through social media.

