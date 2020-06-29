Additional test kits sent to Suncoast state-run coronavirus testing sites

The additional tests come as the state continues to see confirmed COVID-19 cases climb daily.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — More coronavirus test kits have made their way to three Suncoast state-run testing sites as daily reported cases continue to climb across Florida.

According to Sarasota County, daily testing at Robert L. Taylor Community Complex has been increased to complete 500 tests a day.

The site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily or until capacity is full. Those looking to be tested do not need a prescription or appointment to be tested.

WWSB reports the county is also seeing a bump in available tests at two other county locations:

Lincoln Park site: increased from 200 to 500 available tests

UTC mall site: increased from 750 to 1,200 available tests

The Florida Department of Health reported another 8,530 newly-confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday. That number is now the third-highest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases in Florida since tracking began in March, according to health department data.

What other people are reading right now: