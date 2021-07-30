AdventHealth Central Florida Division enters 'black status' due to 1,000 COVID hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth's Central Florida Divison is moving to a "black" status after reaching 1,000 people hospitalized for COVID in its system.
The move means hospitals in Polk, Orange, Lake, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia and Flagler counties will begin to defer non-emergency procedures.
Officials say the current hospitalizations are increasing at a "rapid pace" and have surpassed their January 2020 peak of 900 hospitalizations.
AdventHealth adds that 94-percent of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across its nationwide system are unvaccinated.
“Cases continue to rise sharply with no sign that the surge is beginning to decelerate,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, the chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “This important step will help us create more resources for our clinical teams, and ensure that we can continue to care for our community.”
Anyone whose procedure is being canceled will be notified, according to a press release. The following procedures fall into the "defer" category:
- All hospital-based outpatient procedures
- Outpatient surgery sites will only focus on urgent and time-sensitive procedures
- Time-sensitive pediatric procedures will the chief medical officer's approval
According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, there were 73,199 new cases during the week of July 16-22. The percent positivity for new cases — 15.1 percent — climbed to a high not seen for months.
The previous week's percent positivity was 11.5 percent, with 45,604 cases reported. New numbers are expected by the end of the day Friday.
What other people are reading right now:
- Yes, there is a new COVID-19 variant from Colombia confirmed in Florida
- Gov. DeSantis joins push to overturn Roe v. Wade in Supreme Court
- Can you be legally required to have a COVID vaccine in Florida?
- Parts of Tampa Bay area coastline under beach hazard statement due to red tide
- Lightning's national anthem singer moves to ICU days after COVID-19 hospitalization, husband says
- Here are the school supplies included in Florida's tax-free holiday
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter