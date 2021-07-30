AdventHealth Central Florida Division enters 'black status' due to 1,000 COVID hospitalizations

The hospital system says it currently has 1,000 people hospitalized for COVID.

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth's Central Florida Divison is moving to a "black" status after reaching 1,000 people hospitalized for COVID in its system.

The move means hospitals in Polk, Orange, Lake, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia and Flagler counties will begin to defer non-emergency procedures.

Officials say the current hospitalizations are increasing at a "rapid pace" and have surpassed their January 2020 peak of 900 hospitalizations.

AdventHealth adds that 94-percent of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across its nationwide system are unvaccinated.

“Cases continue to rise sharply with no sign that the surge is beginning to decelerate,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, the chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “This important step will help us create more resources for our clinical teams, and ensure that we can continue to care for our community.”

Anyone whose procedure is being canceled will be notified, according to a press release. The following procedures fall into the "defer" category:

All hospital-based outpatient procedures

Outpatient surgery sites will only focus on urgent and time-sensitive procedures

Time-sensitive pediatric procedures will the chief medical officer's approval

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, there were 73,199 new cases during the week of July 16-22. The percent positivity for new cases — 15.1 percent — climbed to a high not seen for months.

The previous week's percent positivity was 11.5 percent, with 45,604 cases reported. New numbers are expected by the end of the day Friday.