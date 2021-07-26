'Significant' increase in COVID-19 cases pushes AdventHealth's Central Florida Division into red level

The hospital system says it has 862 people hospitalized with the virus as of July 26.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is about the delta variant.

AdventHealth's Central Florida Division is moving to a red level due to a "significant and swift increase" in COVID-19 cases stretching its capacity.

"We are approaching an all-time high in terms of our inpatient number of COVID-19 cases, which is stretching our capacity," Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Orlando, Dr. Victor Herrera said.

According to a press release, the hospitals most heavily impacted are those in Orange, Osceola, Polk, Lake, Seminole and Flagler counties.

As of July 26, the hospital system reports 862 coronavirus-related inpatients are being cared for. AdventHealth adds that 94-percent of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across its nationwide system are unvaccinated.

"Our priority is the safety of our patients, our team members and our ability to provide care for COVID and not COVID patients," Herrera said.

That means anyone receiving non-time-sensitive elective outpatient surgeries in the Central Florida Division could have their procedures rescheduled. The hospital system says those impacted will be notified.

The following procedures will continue "as scheduled":

Outpatient surgery sites

Procedure sites, such as cath and endoscopy

Pediatric surgeries

"AdventHealth is taking these measures, which mirror those made earlier in the pandemic, to safeguard our physicians and team members, and greater community," it wrote.

No changes have been implemented to the visitor policy at AdventHealth's West Florida Division. Masks are still required for anyone entering one of the hospital system's facilities.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there were 73,199 new cases during the week of July 16-22. The percent positivity for new cases — 15.1 percent — climbed to a high not seen for months.

The previous week's percent positivity was 11.5 percent, with 45,604 cases reported.