AdventHealth Wesley Chapel hospital suspends some non-urgent elective surgeries

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Due to a recent "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel says starting next week it will temporarily postpone some non-urgent elective surgeries.
According to a release from AdventHealth, beginning Aug. 2, the Wesley Chapel hospital will temporarily postpone "any non-urgent elective procedures that require an overnight stay."
Same-day procedures will still continue if they don't require an overnight stay, the release said.
The hospital says anyone affected by this policy change will be notified directly if their procedure is rescheduled.
Also starting Monday, visitors will be limited at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
According to a release, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel is the only hospital location at this time making the policy changes. Other locations in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties will reevaluate its individual visitation policies in the coming week.
AdventHealth says at its COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surpassed its highest peak since the pandemic began. The hospital group says more than 90 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its hospital are unvaccinated.
