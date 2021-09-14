AdventHealth Tampa to resume some elective procedures, citing decline in COVID hospitalizations

Hospitals within the West Florida division halted elective procedures in August to accommodate increased admissions for patients with COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — Things are starting to turn around at the AdventHealth West Florida Division, though it's not out of the woods yet.

The hospital division announced Tuesday that it would begin rescheduling and resuming some elective procedures as it has started to see a decline in COVID-19 admissions.

The hospitals resuming procedures include:

The AdventHealth West Florida Division added that there's no need to reach out to reschedule as all patients will be contacted directly with their new procedure dates.

AdventHealth Tampa and the other hospitals within the division halted non-time-sensitive, elective procedures in August to accommodate the increased demand for hospital beds for COVID patients.

The healthcare provider first announced the slight decrease in COVID hospitalizations earlier this month, adding however that hospitalizations for the coronavirus continue to remain at the highest levels seen throughout the pandemic.