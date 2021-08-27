AdventHealth Tampa halts not time-sensitive, emergent elective procedures

Five other AdventHealth locations have made this change in the past week to ensure space in hospitals for COVID patients.

TAMPA, Fla. — AdventHealth continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases at its facilities in the Tampa Bay area.

Currently, more than 600 COVID-positive patients are hospitalized in the West Florida Divisions' 10 hospitals.

With the rising number of positive patients, AdventHealth Tampa will stop elective procedures that are not time-sensitive or emergent.

According to a press release, the decision allows AdventHealth Tampa to accommodate the increased demand for hospital beds and allocate resources appropriately.

Patients with canceled procedures will be notified.

Other AdventHealth locations have made this change as well this past week, including:

AdventHealth Carrollwood

AdventHealth Dade City

AdventHealth North Pinellas

AdventHealth Sebring

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

There have currently been no changes to AdventHealth Ocala.

All AdventHealth West Florida Division hospitals will continue with time-sensitive urgent and emergent surgeries and procedures as scheduled, the press release reported.

There is also a limitation of visitors at specific locations in Tampa Bay and Sebring, which are:

For more information about each location, click on the links above.