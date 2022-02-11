AdventHealth to resume normal visitation for all Tampa Bay area locations

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting Monday, Feb. 14, AdventHealth will resume normal visitation for all of its Tampa Bay area locations.
The health care system's West Florida Division cited a decrease in COVID-19 patients for its decision.
As of Friday, AdventHealth says there are about 290 COVID-19 positive patients in AdventHealth hospitals in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties.
It was just about a month ago that the hospital division restricted patients to one visitor per day amid a surge in cases of the omicron variant. At the time, AdventHealth said it had 380 people hospitalized with the virus.
The nonprofit said the return to normal visitation rules will be instituted at the following sites:
- AdventHealth Carrollwood
- AdventHealth Dade City
- AdventHealth North Pinellas
- AdventHealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- AdventHealth Zephyrhills
Visitors must wear masks, even if they are vaccinated. Still, doctors say getting vaccinated remains the best defense against the omicron variant, despite breakthrough cases. AdventHealth is encouraging anyone eligible for a COVID booster shot to get one.