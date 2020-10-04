WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — It was all cheers and applause when a COVID-19 patient left the ICU to head home.

Tamashri Maharana spent seven days battling the coronavirus at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel. Four of those days were spent in the ICU.

Hospital workers lined the halls to clap and cheer as she got to make her way out of the hospital.

AdventHealth said she is now at home in quarantine as she continues to recover.

On Friday, Pasco County was reporting 139 cases of COVID-19 with about 26 hospitalizations.

Across the state, there have been tens of thousands of positive cases and hundreds of deaths.

April 21 is forecast to be when Florida has a peak in cases.

We Are Here For You From the ICU to home, we are here for you. Our team members gave a hero’s sendoff to a woman who battled coronavirus and left the ICU after four days in our care. Thank you for letting us serve you. Posted by AdventHealth Wesley Chapel on Thursday, April 9, 2020

