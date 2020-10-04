WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — It was all cheers and applause when a COVID-19 patient left the ICU to head home.
Tamashri Maharana spent seven days battling the coronavirus at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel. Four of those days were spent in the ICU.
Hospital workers lined the halls to clap and cheer as she got to make her way out of the hospital.
AdventHealth said she is now at home in quarantine as she continues to recover.
On Friday, Pasco County was reporting 139 cases of COVID-19 with about 26 hospitalizations.
Across the state, there have been tens of thousands of positive cases and hundreds of deaths.
April 21 is forecast to be when Florida has a peak in cases.
RELATED: 'Let me shop for you': Trader Joe's employee helps woman overwhelmed with fear over her husband's health
RELATED: Neighborhood surprises 90-year-old veteran with parade and flyover
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida launches new website to file for unemployment during coronavirus pandemic
- Netflix announces new 'Tiger King' after-show episode dropping Easter Sunday
- How you can negotiate your rent payment with your landlord during the COVID-19 pandemic
- How to have a quarantine Easter celebration
- When will your federal stimulus check arrive?
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter