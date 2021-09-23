After a Kentucky mom dies of COVID-19, her family is getting the vaccine

Susie Vanover loved fishing, camping and quilting. She died from the coronavirus on September 3.

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Susie Vanover meant everything to her loved ones. She was a mom, wife and grandmother who always seemed to be happy.

"It didn't matter how bad her day was," her daughter Samantha Cox said. "She was always smiling."

She loved quilting, fishing and camping, as well as spending time with her family and grandchildren.

"We've been married for 26 years and had a great life," her husband Kim Vanover said. "She was always happy, always trying to help somebody."

Now, Kim and Samantha are struggling to go on without her.

"It's just hard and I miss her so much," Kim said. "I just take it day to day with the Good Lord's will."

Susie Vanover died from COVID-19 on September 3. She was just 52 years old.

"It was the hardest thing I've had to do," Samantha said. "I just thought she would be able to see her grandkids grow up and get married and have kids."

The coronavirus took that and more away from her loved ones. Susie's youngest daughter Betty suffered a traumatic brain injury in high school. She's cared for her ever since.

"[Betty] is completely handicapped. She cannot do anything for herself. She is 24/7 care," Samantha said. "Right now, I am now her guardian and I am taking care of her."

She said that's been difficult, in part because they do not have a vehicle that is handicap accessible. They're raising money on GoFundMe to buy one.

Grieving has been a challenge for all of them.

"It's still hard," Kim said. "It tore my heart out."

It's a challenge they wish they never had to face, but one that's inspired them to get vaccinated.

"You don't think it's going to hit you or your family but it will and it did. My mom was not vaccinated," Samantha said. "We would ask that everyone please, please get vaccinated so you don't lose somebody that you love."