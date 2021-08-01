All 67 Florida counties are in the 'Danger Zone' as COVID-19 cases reach a record high

Scientists say vaccines won’t stop the next wave of COVID-19 cases and ask for more restrictions from the government.

TAMPA, Fla — As rising coronavirus cases sweep the nation, Florida is at its tipping point. All 67 Florida counties are painted red.

"We're having wider transmission and there's also an indication that we're not testing enough. It's a big problem," Virologist Dr. Michael Teng said.

Just seven days into 2021 and COVID-19 numbers have hit a new high with 19,816 reported in one day.

"I just looked at the model predictions, this is exactly what the models have predicted," USF Public Health's Mathematical Modeler Dr. Edwin Michael said.

His forecasts of the virus predicted the state would report at least 20,000 cases by the end of December and the beginning of January.

He's telling hospitals to open up capacity now and they're starting contingency plans.

"When things get bad, we have to go back. We have to start shutting some stuff down. What we're doing is not working," Teng said.

Here's why doctors say the actions in Florida haven't been enough:

Cases peaked back in July sending most counties into the red and orange zones showing high transmission. Bars were shut down and things started to look better in August, but got worse after they reopened in December.

Fast forward the first month of 2021, bars have been reopened for months, the holidays just passed and the entire state of Florida is in the "danger zone."

"Vaccines are not the magic bullet. I think, you know, a mask mandate is now a must. If people are not doing it, then the state has to step in just to save lives," Michael said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been asked about implementing more restrictions in the state to stop the spread of COVID-19. He says it's not necessary.

"There's certain businesses, obviously they're doing whatever, but mandates, lockdowns, fines, we're just not doing that. They are not effective let me tell you that right now," DeSantis said at a press conference in Pensacola on Wednesday.

