Almost half of Florida's deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in July

July continues to break records for death reports, and health experts worry that the trend will continue.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the third day in a row, Florida has broken a COVID-19 record, and it’s not a good one.

Florida saw the single-highest day of reported deaths to the Florida Department of Health Thursday, with 253. That’s 253 lives ended after testing positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, Florida reported over 200 deaths in one day for the first time since the pandemic started, with 216 resident deaths.

After a fluctuating rise of COVID-19 cases since June, Florida is now feeling the effects.

“What we're seeing today represents the really high case counts we had many weeks ago," said Dr. Marissa Levine, a public health expert from USF Health.

As much of the state entered Phase 2, cases started to increase.

“After that mobility increases, we start to see cases, then we see hospitalizations. And then we see deaths. And that's exactly what we've seen," Dr. Levine said.

Those reported deaths have now been spiking in July.

In fact, almost half of all the deaths Florida has seen from COVID-19, have been reported in July. Florida Department of Health data shows 2,966 reported resident deaths in July. The state total currently sits at 6586 deaths, meaning July has seen 45 percent of the states reported COVID-19 deaths.

And August could continue to see more deaths.

“Unfortunately, because we're still seeing close to 10,000 cases a day, we're likely to see hundreds of deaths for some time now, maybe another four-plus weeks," Dr. Levine said. "And that all depends on how good we are at getting the new case numbers down.”

A bleak picture, unless we all do our part.

“Right now it's up to the community," said Dr. Levine.

