TAMPA, Fla. — In an effort to prevent people from going hungry during the coronavirus pandemic, Amalie Arena is donating food to those in need.



Food prepared to have been served to thousands of guests at multiple events in March is being donated to Metropolitan Ministries and Feeding Tampa Bay.

The organizations are getting a combined total of 18 pallets of food and drinks.



"Let's make the best of our circumstances and come together," Amalie Arena wrote on Facebook.



Pictures posted to the social media network show cardboard boxes stacked at least nine high -- towering nearly as tall as doors. Bags of popcorn and boxes of fruit will be eaten by people struggling to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak that has put the nation on pause.



"Our organization is doing everything we can to support our community during these difficult and uncertain times," Amalie said.

