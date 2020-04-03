An Amazon employee at Seattle's South Lake Union headquarters tested positive for coronavirus, the company announced Tuesday.

In an email sent to workers based in Seattle and Bellevue, the company said an employee who worked in the Brazil building (SEA53) went home sick on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and has not returned to work since.

Amazon officials said they learned Tuesday that the employee had tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The company did not announce or indicate any building closures or changes to operations because of the affected employee.

A company spokesperson told KING 5, "We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine.”

Amazon said they notified employees known to have had close contact with the worker. They defined close contact as being within 6 feet or closer over a prolonged amount of time.

The Brazil building is located at 400 9th Ave. N. in Seattle's South Lake Union.

As of Tuesday, March 3, there are 9 deaths from coronavirus in Washington state and a total of 29 confirmed cases. It's unclear if the Amazon employee is included in the count of 29 cases that health officials announced Tuesday.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

