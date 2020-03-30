RUSKIN, Fla — After an Amazon worker in the Ruskin facility tested positive for COVID-19, other employees concerned about exposure and working conditions echo growing anxieties Amazon workers have across the nation.

Although Amazon said in an email it had alerted employees about the worker who tested positive for COVID-19, some workers at the Ruskin facility said the company did not send notification. 10News reached out to Amazon for clarification on how employees were alerted and is awaiting a response from corporate communications.

Other workers have tested positive for the virus in facilities across the country, leading lawmakers to press CEO Jeff Bezos for better policies to care for workers. Senator Bernie Sander and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar co-authored a letter to Bezos, asking for more details about steps Amazon is taking to protect workers during the pandemic as more consumers rely on delivery services during stay-at-home orders.

RELATED: Amazon worker at Ruskin warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Workers in several Amazon warehouses test positive for coronavirus

The letter referenced a petition that more than 1,500 workers signed asking for hazard pay and increased protections from COVID-19. The letter states in part, “…we are growing more concerned that Amazon does not possess an adequate internal pandemic preparedness and response plan. Recent statements made by Amazon do not include sufficient detail, and use vague terms such as “often” and “increasing,” instead of providing specific data.”

Amazon told 10News in an email the company is supporting the Ruskin facility worker who is recovering from COVID-19. Amazon also said it is alerting those who had close contact with the worker and is asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days. They will be paid for their time at home.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

RELATED: How to get paid sick leave or paid time off to stay home with your kids for two weeks

RELATED: Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Honda, Toyota seek to restart factories after coronavirus closures

RELATED: FedEx worker touched by care package left on porch for delivery drivers

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter