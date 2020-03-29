RUSKIN, Fla. — An Amazon employee at the company's Ruskin warehouse tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Amazon said employees who had close contact with the person have been asked not to work and also to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

The company said all of its affected workers will be paid.

Amazon said it made other employees at the site aware of the positive case.

At least 10 Amazon warehouse locations across the country have been affected by coronavirus, multiple news outlets reported in recent days. This includes facilities in Jacksonville, Florida; Queens, New York; and Oklahoma City.

Amazon said it has been working to conduct additional cleaning of its buildings.

A study by the National Institutes of Health conducted an early study into how long coronavirus lingers on different surfaces. While the exact numbers vary based on the actual conditions, it's believed coronavirus can last up to 24 hours on boxes made of cardboard or paper.

