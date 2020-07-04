Hundreds of airlines employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days and that number is expected to continue rising, according to information released by multiple unions.

Around 100 American Airlines flight attendants and at least 600 Southwest employees tested positive for COVID-19, their respective unions say.

Additionally, a second AA flight attendant has died of the novel coronavirus, sources say. He was a St. Louis-based flight attendant.

That news of the death came hours after the Association of Professional Flight Attendants informed its members that around 100 flight attendants had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Saturday.

APFA is the union for flight attendants of the Fort Worth-based American Airlines.

AA said that "some" of their 130,000 employees had tested positive. The airline said "the safety of our customers and team members is our top priority," in a statement Tuesday.

Officials said they are working closely with public health officials to evaluate their health and safety measures.

There are 25,000 American Airlines flight attendants, so less than 1% have tested positive for the disease.

The APFA said they expect that the number of positive tests among flight attendants "will increase in the following days and week."

TWU Local 556, the union for Southwest Airlines flight attendants, confirmed that at least 600 Southwest employees have also tested positive.

Southwest is based in Dallas.

Shortly after announcing the news, the union sent a letter to FAA and OSHA outlining their concerns for workers' health and safety.

WFAA has reached out to Southwest for a statement.

