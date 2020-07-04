MIAMI — Dozens of Americans aboard a cruise ship that recently docked in Miami with coronavirus cases are still waiting to disembark because of new federal rules requiring cruise companies to bring them directly home to avoid more infections.

Two passengers died before the Coral Princess ship docked Saturday in Miami and a third died at a hospital.

At least 17 passengers have been taken to hospitals.

The Miami-Dade mayor said many foreign passengers have disembarked and been taken to the Miami airport where charter planes were ready to fly them abroad.

But many of the 250 Americans on board continued to wait, more than two days after docking.

RELATED: Third coronavirus-related death reported from Coral Princess cruise ship

RELATED: Another cruise ship with virus victims docks in Florida

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter