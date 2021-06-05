Amusement parks and businesses start to drop COVID-19 protocols

Public health experts weigh in on the measures that need to still stay in place.

TAMPA, Fla — One of the less effective ways of detecting COVID-19 is going by the wayside for some businesses. Disney and Busch Garden are phasing out temperature checks.

“So the temperature checks would never really carry an effective way of, you know, preventing transmission, because most of the transmissions occurring either in the pre-symptomatic stage or people who are asymptomatic," explained Dr. Tom Unnasch, a public health professional with the University of South Florida Health.

Another measure that is being scaled back in the amusement parks is shrinking the physical distancing in some areas from 6 feet to 3 feet. Unnasch explains that's because the virus is aerosolized, it easily travels through the air. With a capacity to travel well beyond even just 6 feet.

“So the latest paper by that by MIT suggested that, you know, these particles would diffuse throughout an entire area. And you really not any less safe at six feet than you would be at 60 feet."

With some, admittedly, less effective COVID protocols gone, Unnasch says it's increasingly important to rely on the most effective prevention measures.

The two he emphasizes: wearing a mask and getting the COVID-19 vaccine.