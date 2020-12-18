News anchor shares family's close call with coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. — Experts are telling us all the time about the importance of wearing masks to stop the spread of this virus.
Adam Longo, an anchor with WUSA, our sister station in Washington D.C., had a close call with COVID-19 and wanted to share his story to highlight that fact.
His mother passed away on November 5th from complications of Parkinson's disease. His family planned a funeral for her, fully cognizant he says of the pandemic.
Seventeen people in his family got coronavirus. He says he, his wife, and three kids weren't among those who tested positive because they wore masks.
Longo shared the story in an article for his TV station.
In it, he says they "unwittingly facilitated two possible 'super-spreader' events." One at a hotel lobby and the other at his father's house after the funeral mass.
He said those gatherings were different from the funeral services. At the funeral and church, they all had on masks. Later people took them off-- except for his family.
He says this is a cautionary tale about what could happen.
"The biggest thing that I wanted to share was that you're not safe just because you're around somebody who you are familiar with. A close family member, a close friend. We can't drop our guard at all," Longo wrote
Longo says he wanted this to be one more piece of information you have in your arsenal when you have to make personal choices about having a family gathering.
