TAMPA, Fla. — Famous dialect coach Andrew Jack has died of complications from the coronavirus.

The 76-year-old Star Wars actor and film coach passed away Tuesday morning at a hospital in Chertsey, England.

The Evening Standard reports his wife -- who is also a dialect coach -- is stuck in quarantine in Australia after a flight into the country. She was not able to see or speak to him in his final hours.

"He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him," she wrote on Twitter.

As People Magazine explains, Jack voiced Moloch in Solo: A Star Wars Story and played Resistance Major Caluan Ematt in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Jack was the lead dialect coach in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Most recently, he had been offering his coaching services on the new Batman movie that stars Robert Pattinson. According to People, Batman production is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

TMZ was first to report his death.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: US death toll eclipses China's official count

RELATED: Justice Department investigating lawmakers' stock trades amid coronavirus market decline

What other people are reading right now:

