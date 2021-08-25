South Tampa senior living facility extends its COVID-19 quarantine

In a letter to families, Angels Senior Living said two roommates both tested positive during its latest testing.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 18.

A senior living center in South Tampa says its ongoing quarantine will continue for another two weeks.

This is because two roommates both tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to families, Angels Senior Living in South Tampa says the two people tested positive during its latest round of COVID-19 testing.

Staff at the facility tested negative, according to the letter.

However, because of the recent positive tests, the facility's quarantine will extended for two weeks "per the Department of Health," the letter stated.

It is unclear how long the facility has been under quarantine. 10 Tampa Bay reached out to Angels Senior Living about a month ago when we heard of an outbreak then.

On Aug. 18, President Joe Biden announced his administration would require all nursing home staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement came after federal data showed hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers weren't vaccinated, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of early COVID-19 outbreaks.

“If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk for contracting COVID from unvaccinated employees,” Biden said at the time.

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.