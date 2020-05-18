Angry with flawed unemployment system, laid off worker walks more than 400 miles to state capital

Beau Guyott spent 27 days walking 417 miles to the state capital to speak with leaders at the Department of Economic Opportunity.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Beau Guyott, 46, knows first hand the frustration people are feeling when it comes to the Florida Unemployment system. He was laid off from his job at The Ben Hotel in Palm Beach County hotel on March 15, where he served as a waiter.

Frustrated by the situation and lack of resources for those unemployed due to the pandemic, he decided to take matter into his own hands. Spending four-weeks walking across the state of Florida to speak with leaders at the Department of Economic Opportunity to highlight a broken unemployment compensation system.

"When I got there it almost looked like the Capitol had took a holiday, I didn't see anybody in the streets, there are still several restaurants closed. One person took my name and number and gave it to HR, so In total I physically met three people, two DEO workers and a security guard." said Guyott.

Guyott says he filed for unemployment March 17 and hasn't received any money.

"I was told today by the human resources department that they weren't going to answer any questions about my claim in person but that I have a number.. I don't even know what means" said Guyott.

He left West Palm Beach’s City Hall bright and early on the morning of April 18. During his commute to the capital he managed to make multiple stops to meet struggling business owners and employees and hear their concerns.

"The people I met are humble and hard working. Many just wanting to work and feed their families. It breaks my heart to see people in distress like this. I am not going to let people forget about all of the people that are still out of work and at home. I won't let people forget them!" said Guyott.

The idea for Guyotts “Walk Tallahassee,” and DEO volunteer petition came on the heels of reading an auto send email from GOP Sen. Rick Scott; mentioning his plans to get “Florida back to work.”

"I sent the Senator two emails and called. I got the constituents services director on the line briefly but nothing much came of it. I just want answers and resolutions to the issues plaguing so many of us right now." Said Guyott.

During Guyott's travel to the Capitol he spent most nights sleeping in a sleeping bag, with an occasional hotel room. He created the WalkTallahassee.com website to document his journey and raise awareness.

