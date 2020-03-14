FORT MYERS, Fla. — Another person with ties to Florida has died from COVID-19.
The Florida Department of Health announced that a man who has tested positive in Lee County died.
He was 77 years old and had no recent travel history.
This is the fourth Florida-related death from COVID-19 and the second one in Lee County.
RELATED: Gov. DeSantis cracking down on nursing home visitations to prevent spread of COVID-19
RELATED: 68-year-old Florida woman dies after traveling and getting new coronavirus
What other people are reading right now:
- VERIFY: Yes, your pool is safe from coronavirus, as long as it’s properly maintained
- 68-year-old Florida woman dies after traveling and getting new coronavirus
- Publix closing early to clean, stock shelves during coronavirus outbreak
- Your upcoming Princess Cruise was just canceled. Here's what you can do
- Live updates: YMCA Suncoast coordinates 'limited' child care
- Events and locations in Tampa Bay shut down by coronavirus
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter