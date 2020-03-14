FORT MYERS, Fla. — Another person with ties to Florida has died from COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health announced that a man who has tested positive in Lee County died.

He was 77 years old and had no recent travel history.

This is the fourth Florida-related death from COVID-19 and the second one in Lee County.

