Apple has created it's own coronavirus screening app and website.

The tech company partnered with the CDC, White House and FEMA to offer information and guidance from trusted sources.

Apple's screening tool walks you through a series of questions about risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms. Based on your answers, you'll receive CDC recommendations on the next steps.

The tool also directs you to current information about the global impact of coronavirus and testing. It also explains what you can do while social distancing.

