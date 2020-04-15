TAMPA, Fla. — Our first responders show up to calls every day not knowing if the person they're showing up to help is carrying the coronavirus. We've seen dozens of them here in the Bay Area alone test positive for COVID-19.

In the past month, what seemed like simple supplies, like masks and gloves have become necessary. These items, also called PPE, short for Personal Protective Equipment, are a part of the uniform for first responders at Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

"Our policy is any time it's a respiratory call they are wearing everything from head gear, N95, double gloves and our police department is wearing gloves and N95 masks," Jevon Graham, told 10Investigates, Jennifer Titus.

Graham is the Division Chief for Emergency Management for Clearwater Fire Rescue. He says these extra precautions are part of an effort to keep their men and women safe from coronavirus.

So far, only one employee with the Clearwater Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Bay Area though, there have been many more first responders falling victim to virus.

So far, there have been seven COVID-19 cases in departments from Pinellas to Polk County that 10investigates has learned about.

"Wearing a mask is part of our protocol," said Graham.

But 10Invesstigates has discovered this is not protocol for everyone.

Out of the 30 agencies 10investigates reached out to asking about protocol, only one-third of them require their staff to wear masks and only five departments require their first responders to wear gloves.

At the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, they've had 55 deputies quarantined, but their department still does not require gloves or masks for their employees.

Graham says while it is required for Clearwater employees to wear PPE, he worries about whether they'll have enough to go around in the next few weeks.

"It's a nationwide problem. Everybody is going through the same issues we are. The county is having an extremely hard time. We are in backorder backlog," Graham told Titus.

And, Clearwater is not alone.

Many agencies told us they are OK right now, but we received several responses from departments like the Hernando County Sheriff's Department saying, "all supplies have been distributed and we are awaiting further shipments."

Plant City Police tell 10Investigates they have a limited supply of PPE; Auburndale Police also say they have a "limited supply of masks."

Others like Saint Petersburg Police tell us they have a "sufficient supply" *NOW*, but they are looking to get more.

And, the Gulfport Police Department tells 10Investigates they have equipped their officers but “masks are in very short supply.”

Graham says he and his fellow first responders can only hope supplies continue coming in so those on the front lines protecting us are protected too. "A few weeks ago we weren't this stringent but now every call we do, we are wearing masks. Every day we are looking at what are we doing to protect each other."

Pinellas County has nine spots open collecting PPE right now. If you can donate masks and gloves, those supplies will go to hospitals and first responders.

Those sites are listed here.

Gulfport Police are also accepting donations of supplies. You can donate directly to the police department which is located at 2401 53rd St S, Gulfport, FL 33707. The office is closed, but there is a phone line just outside of the doors. Pick that up and it will connect to dispatch and an officer can pick up the donation.

Hillsborough County is now accepting donations of homemade masks to align with the recently updated CDC guidelines.

These masks will be distributed to non-clinical staff and patients. Medical schools, dental clinics, elective surgery centers, private vendors, residents, and others are asked to donate the following items if they have them: impervious gowns, face shields, surgical masks, N95 masks, Tyvek suits and exam gloves.

Beyond the new call for donations of cloth masks, all other equipment must be medical grade personal protection equipment and new in the box or unused.

All sizes are needed. Supplies can be dropped off at the former Sears Automotive shop at 250 Westshore Plaza in Tampa. The site is manned by volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3p.m., Monday-Friday.

