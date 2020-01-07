As airlines start booking planes at full capacity, here's what you need to know as a passenger

Experts advise not to cancel your ticket right away as there could be a scenario in which a full refund is available.

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting July 1, several airlines have returned to booking their flights at full capacity.

That might not be comforting for some traveling by plane these days, but what rights do passengers have in this age of COVID-19?

First and most importantly, you should know that if any major airline cancels your flight due to COVID-19, you are entitled to a full refund. Not a voucher, but a full cash refund.

From there, it gets a bit more complicated.

Let’s say when you booked your ticket it was an empty flight and you felt comfortable traveling, but now the airline is packing the plane. Canceling could be on you.

However, according to the consumer site ClaimCompass, If an airline canceled your flight in order to consolidate and squeeze more passengers into one aircraft, and then issued you a whole new flight number, that still counts as a cancellation.

If they merely change your flight time, then it depends on how minor or major the postponement.

Rules vary from airline to airline, but generally speaking with minor time delays of less than six hours, passengers likely don’t have much choice other than to accept it. You don’t have to accept delays longer than that and can ask for a different flight or a refund.

Travel expert Rick Garlick with the consultant group Magid said people were already having a tough time believing airlines would protect them. This latest development likely doesn’t help boost their confidence.

“Now they’re just dropping all pretense and coming forward and saying we’re going to fill up our planes,” said Garlick, “So that is going to be very frustrating. And, I think if there was any trust to be built, that’s probably going to undermine the credibility of the airlines.”

Garlick said he’s surprised airlines have not offered passengers the opportunity to pay for more expensive seats if they can be guaranteed more space for social distancing since their research shows a majority of travelers would be willing to do just that.

Consumer advocates say watch out for airlines trying to use terms like “modified“ or “updated“ instead of the word “canceled” to describe itineraries that no longer exist. They say that’s just a creative way for carriers to try to avoid the Department of Transportation's requirement to issue a cash refund.

If you run into that situation, you should put your request in writing, they say, mentioning the DOT’s April 3 enforcement notice that specifically deals with COVID-19.

And a final bit of advice from experts is to not cancel your ticket right away. The best you’ll do at that point is to get a voucher for future travel.

Instead, they say, hang onto the ticket. That way, if it turns out the airline cancels the flight before your travel date, you’ll be entitled to a full refund.

Several U.S. senators are also working on a proposed law call the Coronavirus Cancellations Act. It would require major airlines and third-party ticket sellers to offer full cash refunds for canceled tickets during the pandemic and allow airlines to pay those refunds with emergency money from the government.

But industry watchers don’t expect that bill to get very far since it faces a lot of resistance from the airline industry.

