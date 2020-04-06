As Florida moves into Phase 2, doctors say a plateau in case numbers shouldn't discourage looser restrictions

A recent increase in COVID-19 cases could be associated with both the testing and the natural effects of Florida's coronavirus cases dropping.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been 14 weeks since the first coronavirus cases and now Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving Florida onto the next phase of reopening.

“Phase 2 will be our 64 counties. Miami, Broward and Palm Beach may seek approval,” the governor said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of Floridians have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 2,000 have died. The state has yet to see a consecutive decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases reported each day. Instead of a steady drop, the numbers have plateaued.

“There are going to be some days where you go up and some days when you go down. I think this is a combination,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson with the University of South Florida Public Health.

He says that plateau in case numbers shouldn't discourage looser restrictions. The recent increases could be associated with both the testing and the natural effects of the plateau.

DeSantis says with hospitalizations down 45 percent and the healthcare system isn't overwhelmed. Wolfson believes most new COVID-19 patients aren't having to go to the hospital to fight the virus.

“We're either catching things early, or more people who are going to have a less acute reaction are getting the disease,” Wolfson said.

While some southern counties continue working to see a decrease in positive cases, Wolfson says the governor's new Phase 2 guidelines are just recommendations. Each county is free to adopt stricter standards, but ultimately every Floridian is responsible for their own health.

“Whatever the governor says, he's not going to stop you from either contracting the disease or giving it to somebody else, which is why each of us has to remain responsible, respectful, and exercising just basic common sense,” Wolfson said.

