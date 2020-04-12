Pinellas law enforcement post notices, renew compliance push as COVID-19 cases surge

The flyers, being placed on doors and windows include reminders about face coverings and social distancing.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Throughout Pinellas County, deputies and local police officers were going door to door reminding businesses about rules and regulations when it comes to COVID-19 precautions.

During a live talkback, Friday on Facebook, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Pinellas Administrator Barry Burton linked the renewed effort to troubling statistics.

In just the last month, the positivity rate in Pinellas County had doubled from 4.2 percent on October 30th to 8.4 percent on November 29th.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators for those same dates had increased by nearly 80 percent --- up from 32 to 57.

And while hospitals still have bed space available now, Burton said they’re concerned.

“A recent USF model indicates that if we continue on this path by February, we will stress our hospital system beyond capacity,” Burton said.

The Sheriff’s Office says a couple of weeks earlier, his deputies had made observations at 2,800 businesses over a three-day period. While most retailers were in compliance, 8 percent of restaurants and 40 percent of bars, they found, were not.

Deputies took pictures of customers crowded and even standing without masks at bars. Customers and workers were regularly observed not wearing face coverings.

“That’s a waitress who is seated at the table with the customers,” Gualtieri said pointing to one of the photos. “And she has no mask on.”

Sheriff Gualtieri says some businesses might be operating under a false assumption when it comes to an order from Governor Ron DeSantis.

“He has suspended all fines and penalties for individuals,” the sheriff said, “But not for businesses.”

The sheriff repeatedly stated he does not want it to come down to this, but those businesses that refuse to comply, he said, could face civil penalties of $100 for a first violation, $250 for a second, $500 beyond that.

If businesses still won’t comply, they could be referred to a judge, and face the potential for criminal penalties if found to be in contempt of court.

County leaders stress the renewed effort does not include any changes in the existing ordinance.

