Epidemiologist says more tourists provides higher risk of COVID-19 exposure

The tri-state area of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are still requiring a 14-day self-isolation once you land.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Since June 12, Sarasota and Manatee counties have been seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

In the last two weeks, there also has been a lot of younger people getting infected. In Sarasota, the median age is 39 while in Manatee County, it's 35.

That’s much younger than the overall average since March.

These counties, especially, are tourist destinations with some of the best beaches in the world. And as businesses open and flights resume, a lot of people are headed to Anna Maria, Siesta Key and other spots for vacation.

One local epidemiologist says with more out of towners comes more exposure risk to the coronavirus.

"There are six, maybe seven states with a higher prevalence than Florida, yet those are the states that most often visit Florida,” Dr. John Sinnott said.

On the plane, you get a piece of paper asking for some personal information and stating that you must self-quarantine. If you don't, you face up to 60 days in jail, a fine of not more than $500, or both.

But what are the chances a visitor follows that?

We spoke to several departments in both counties who said they are not monitoring this.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says that a health department official who finds noncompliance can file an affidavit with local law enforcement, but at this point, no one has done that with the sheriff’s office.

The Holmes Beach Chief of Police said he’s gotten no information about enforcing the rule.

"It's a health department rule,” Virginia Haley, the president of Visit Sarasota County said. “So other than what the airlines are telling people…it really comes down to the vacation rentals or the owner of the Airbnb unit to double-check and inform the guests of the rules.

The responsibility winds up landing on their shoulders.”

If they don't enforce it, it's based on the honor system.

Sinnott is the director of epidemiology at Tampa General and chairman of internal medicine at USF. He says with more people visiting our grocery stores and staying at our vacation rentals, the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is higher.

"I would think psychologically people don't live here so they are less invested in community welfare,” Sinnott said. “Second, there's a chance that they might be an asymptomatic carrier, and then we get into the whole idea, will they wear masks or not?"

Sinnott said it’s more about what’s in the air than on a surface. He says 95 percent of infections are the result of this virus being airborne and the other 5 percent is what you touch.

Data shows, if you have COVID-19 and walk into a grocery store without a mask on, you could potentially infect up to five other people. Sinnott says it's socially irresponsible.

"People should not be indoors without a mask, period,” Sinnott said. “The masks are very effective in preventing the spread of the disease and they are at least 70 percent effective in stopping you from getting it.”

He says he likes to remind people of what he calls "the three W's": wear a mask, wash your hands and watch out for social distancing.

And for the time being, Sinnott says if you really want to take a trip, jump in your car not an airplane in order to limit exposure.

