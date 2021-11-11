At-home COVID tests are reliable, but users should probably call their doctor for a follow-up

Many are widely available at local retailers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At-home COVID testing has come a long way since the very early days of the pandemic and is part of the arsenal in helping to control the spread of the virus.

But a recall of a not-so-insignificant number of self-testing kits may call into question their accuracy. Ellume is recalling more than 2 million at-home COVID-19 test kits over concerns of high rates of false positives, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced earlier this week.

A false-positive result means the product incorrectly indicates you have the condition you're trying to test.

It's important to note that the Ellume product, in particular, has had trouble before, with many tests recalled in October for a similar reason. The FDA says false positives could lead to someone getting unnecessary treatment or cause someone to disregard recommended precautions against COVID-19, like vaccination.

Aside from the recent recall announcement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says testing — including ones at home — "is critically important to help reduce the spread of COVID-19." If someone opts for the convenience of taking a test at home, Houston Methodist says there are two types to consider: a PCR test in which you mail a sample out for testing or a rapid antigen test to test a sample and get a result in minutes.

A rapid test, hence the name, is a quick way to get results but works best if someone is in the beginning stages of their illness, according to Houston Methodist. The CDC says someone who tests positive with an at-home test should call their doctor to see if additional testing is necessary.

A negative result means the COVID virus was not found; but given that the illness might take days to develop, it might not catch it, and "you could test positive later during your illness," according to the CDC.