Attorneys announce intent to file lawsuits against long-term care facilities

ORLANDO, Fla — The firm of Morgan and Morgan has been retained by several families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 in two Florida long-term care facilities.

In a virtual news conference, Matt Morgan and Alexander Clem said the primary spread of COVID-19 is happening in these facilities and the facilities are contributing to the spread of the virus.

The firm says they are getting 5,000 to 6,000 calls a day from people who have lost loved ones in long-term care facilities.

No lawsuits have been filed yet. The firm is currently in pre-suit screenings in which they let the facilities know their complaints and then the facility has 75 days to evaluate the claim.

The firm identified two deaths they are currently in pre-suit screenings with, Suwannee Health Care Center in Suwannee County and Opis Coquina Center in Volusia County.

Attorneys say they received complaints from employees who said they were told they couldn’t be tested and were told to record lower temperatures of residents.

They also allege Suwanee residents were treated with Tylenol and ice packs to mask temperatures.

The news conference comes as Morgan and Clem say the pressure is being put on legislators to grant immunity from COVID-19 lawsuits to long-term care facilities.