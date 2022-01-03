Auburndale Walmart to close through Wednesday for cleaning

The company cites an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Walmart is set to temporarily close one of its stores for deep cleaning as COVID-19 cases continue climbing across the Tampa Bay region.

The location in Auburndale, located at 2120 U.S. Highway 92 W., is scheduled to close at 2 p.m. Monday, the company said in a statement. It is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure "will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community," Walmart said.

People are encouraged to wear a mask inside the store, even those who are fully vaccinated, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.