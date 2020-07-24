Prime Minister orders weekend lockdown for all islands in The Bahamas

FREEPORT, The Bahamas — The Bahamas are going on lockdown this weekend.
The Office of the Prime Minister posted on Twitter Friday afternoon that the lockdown will begin at 10 p.m Friday and end on Monday at 5 a.m.
The lockdown applies to all islands of The Bahamas, excluding Grand Bahama where a lockdown is already in place.
Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will be allowed to operate from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the public.
A 6 p.m. news conference is planned for Friday where the Ministry of Health will give more information on the lockdown.
