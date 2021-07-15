Detective Juan Delgado had been with BCPD since 1997.

BAY CITY, Texas — A Bay City police officer has died after a year-long battle with complications caused by COVID-19.

Detective Juan Delgado was diagnosed with the coronavirus last July and had received multiple blood transfusions since then, according to BCPD's Facebook page.

He dedicated 43 years to law enforcement and had been with BCPD since 1997, the department said on Facebook.

They released the following statement on Thursday:

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that Detective Juan Delgado has passed away. Our friend Detective Delgado passed away after a one year battle with complications related to COVID.