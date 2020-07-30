BayCare ending drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Tropicana Field

CLEARWATER, Fla. — BayCare Health System is making some changes to its COVID-19 testing sites.
Friday will be the last day BayCare will offer drive-thru test collection service at Gulf High School in Port Richey and Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
Beginning Monday, BayCare and the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County will open a new testing site at Gulfview Square Mall in Port Richey. Hours of service will be Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m.
BayCare and Pinellas County have plans to open a new drive-thru location, but details on that have not yet been released.
“The beauty of the drive-thru testing model is that it can be nimble and it can respond when conditions shift,” said Jim Cote, senior vice president for
BayCare Ambulatory Services. “With other COVID testing options now available in St. Petersburg, we are moving to make sure others in our community have access as well.”
