BayCare to limit non-urgent surgeries in Hillsborough, Polk counties

TAMPA, Fla. — Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, BayCare Health System said it will start limiting the number of non-urgent surgeries at hospitals in Hillsborough and Polk counties.

The announcement comes as Florida's COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, reaching a total of 282,435 positive cases as of the Department of Health's Monday report.

There have been a total of 19,828 cases in Hillsborough County and 7,630 cases in Polk County.

"In the past month, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties have seen available hospital bed capacity decline significantly due to rising COVID-19 cases," BayCare said in a news release.

According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, Hillsborough County has 742 beds available out of 3,263 -- or 18.53 percent available capacity.

“We don’t make the decision lightly as we know it will impact many of our patients who would prefer to have a non-urgent surgery sooner than later, said Tommy Inzina, CEO of BayCare Health System. “But this is about serving the public health and making sure our communities have the maximum resources to address the second peak of this pandemic.”

BayCare Health System urged all life-saving surgeries will continue. It said this policy change isn't like the state-mandated ban on elective surgeries that happened earlier this year. Instead, the hospitals will still allow for as many non-urgent surgeries to continue.

BayCare's Ambulatory Surgery Centers will also continue to operate.

The same policy is already in effect in Pinellas County BayCare hospitals and at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in Pasco County.

