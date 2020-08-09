BayCare set to resume 'limited' visitation at hospitals

Visitation was closed at BayCare hospitals early on during the coronavirus pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People in the hospital soon will, once again, be able to have a guest at their bedside.

BayCare Health System announced it will resume what it calls limited visitation starting Wednesday, Sept. 9. Most inpatients only will be able to have one visitor a day from 3-8 p.m., according to a news release.

It's been five months since the hospital system closed buildings to all guests as the number of COVID-19 cases climbed. Recent declines in hospitalizations and the infection rate have allowed for the change in policy.

"We know how important connections to loved ones are for our patients’ recovery and we are delighted to once again safely provide access for that in-person support," said Glenn Waters, chief operating officer for BayCare, in the release.

Visiting someone at the hospital won't be like as before. The pandemic is ongoing, so the hospital says the following infection control measures will be in place:

Only visitors 18 or older, who pass COVID-19 screening, will be allowed entry. All visitors must wear a mask during their entire visit.

Inpatients will be allowed one visitor per day from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., except for the exceptions noted below.

Extended hours and provisions are allowed for pediatric, neonatal intensive care, labor and delivery and mothers and newborns.

No visitors will be allowed for Behavioral Health or COVID-19 patients.

Patients arriving for surgeries and procedures will be allowed one visitor during pre-operation and recovery times.

Emergency Department patients, except for those presenting with respiratory symptoms, will be allowed one visitor once they are placed in their treatment room.

Special circumstances can be approved by hospital leadership on a case-by-case basis.

And, the hospital says, the visitation policy applies at these locations:

Hillsborough County

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Tampa

St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tampa

St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, Lutz

St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Riverview

St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, Tampa

South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City

Pasco County

Morton Plant North Bay, New Port Richey

Pinellas County

Bardmoor Emergency Center, Largo

BayCare Alliant Hospital, Dunedin

Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor

Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin

Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater

St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg

Polk County

Bartow Regional Medical Center

Winter Haven Hospital

Winter Haven Women’s Hospital

