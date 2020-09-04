TAMPA, Fla. — Rapid testing for COVID-19 patients is now available in the Tampa Bay area.

BayCare Health will start using the FDA approved tests Thursday, April 9. The tests have positive results back in about five minutes and negative results back in 13-15 minutes.

BayCare said the rapid test equipment will be used in its hospitals and labs. The testing will reduce the amount of time it will take for the hospitals to diagnose patients during the coronavirus pandemic so they can quickly get the care they need.

BayCare said it is also working on getting more rapid testing solutions. The hospitals expect to have a one-hour test from Cepheid available, too.

Before the rapid testing was available, BayCare was able to run about 170 in-house tests for COVID-19 patients. The results would usually come back for those tests in about a day.

Thousands of BayCare patients have tested at drive-thru sites. Those tests would be sent to private labs, BayCare said.

AventHealth is also launching rapid COVID-19 tests for people who meet the criteria for testing.

Aventhealth said the new rapid testing will launch in two phases.

Phase one will launch immediately at AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Ocala and AdventHealth Sebring hospitals. Phase two will launch with all remaining AdventHealth West Florida Division hospital locations by the end of April.

