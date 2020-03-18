CLEARWATER, Fla. — BayCare is transforming seven BayCare Urgent Care locations across West Central Florida into drive-thru testing centers for coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday, BayCare patients who have been instructed by their doctor to be tested for COVID-19 will be able to provide a specimen for testing without leaving their cars.

BayCare warns the service will be limited only to those BayCare patients who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing guidelines. BayCare hopes to expand access in the future as testing supplies are available and can be deployed.

Testing locations:

BayCare Urgent Care (Carillon)

900 Carillon Parkway, Suite. 106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

BayCare Urgent Care (New Port Richey)

4821 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652

BayCare Urgent Care (Countryside)

3351 N. McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33761

BayCare Urgent Care (Tampa)

3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607

BayCare Urgent Care (New Tampa)

17512 Dona Michelle Drive, Suite 5, Tampa, FL 33647

BayCare Urgent Care (Bloomingdale)

2442 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596

BayCare Urgent Care (Haines City)

36245 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City, FL 33844

“This will allow us to test more people more efficiently and safely,” said Nishant Anand, MD, chief medical officer at BayCare. “As state and federal authorities make more testing supplies available, our capacity can increase. BayCare is committed to maximizing what tools we have to serve our communities and we hope to see this concept expand in the future.”

BayCare will operate the service seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Results will be communicated to patients after they are processed by a laboratory, which takes anywhere from two to four days to receive.

Positive results will be forwarded to the CDC for confirmation and shared with the Florida Department of Health, per state law.

For more information, click here.

