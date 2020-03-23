TAMPA, Fla. — BayCare Health System is consolidating its drive-thru COVID-19 test collection sites to high volume locations and to provide geographic access.

The changes reduce the number of test collection sites BayCare is operating across West Central Florida from seven to four.

The hours will also shift to 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Criteria for testing will remain the same as BayCare concentrates on using its limited test supplies to identify patients who have the virus.

Patients should be referred by a physician and should have current symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath – and meet other criteria recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: Harbor Freight to donate all of its personal protective equipment to 24-hour emergency rooms

RELATED: JOANN fabric stores working with customers to sew masks for health care workers

After five days of testing across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties, the seven BayCare sites had screened more than 6,100 people and collected specimens for testing from nearly 3,500.

Results from the tests are not expected until five to seven days after the specimen was collected.

Patients will be called with their results.

Positive results will be reported to the Florida Department of Health as required by state law.

Below are the addresses for the testing sites that will operate Monday from 9 am. to 12 noon.

Patients should bring documentation from a physician that they have been referred for testing.

Testing locations:

BayCare Urgent Care (Tampa)

3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607

3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607 BayCare Urgent Care (Carillon)

900 Carillon Parkway, Suite106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

900 Carillon Parkway, Suite106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716 BayCare Urgent Care (New Port Richey)

4821 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652

4821 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652 BayCare Urgent Care (Haines City)

36245 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City, FL 33844

For more information, click here.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter