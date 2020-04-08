BayCare to resume non-urgent surgeries on Aug. 10

BayCare voluntarily curtailed inpatient, non-urgent surgeries to provide more hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — BayCare Health System will resume non-urgent surgeries and procedures at its six acute care hospitals in Hillsborough County on Aug. 10.



About five weeks ago, BayCare voluntarily curtailed inpatient, non-urgent surgeries to provide more hospital bed capacity in the community for COVID-19 patients.

In a news release sent out on Tuesday, BayCare says it is now able to resume those services after working to increase its staffing resources and seeing a downward trend in COVID-related hospital stays in recent weeks.

The change impacts the following hospitals: St. Joseph’s, St. Joseph’s Children’s and St. Joseph’s Women’s in Tampa; St. Joseph’s-North in Lutz; St. Joseph’s-South in Riverview; and South Florida Baptist in Plant City.

BayCare’s acute hospitals in Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties resumed all non-urgent surgeries and procedures on Aug. 3.

“We are glad to be able to once again provide access to all medical surgeries and procedures for the people of Hillsborough County and beyond,” said Glenn Waters, chief operating officer for BayCare.



BayCare’s Ambulatory Surgery Centers, which specialize in outpatient surgery, have continued to operate.

