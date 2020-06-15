Bayside Health Clinic employee tests positive for COVID-19

The facility was deep-cleaned and sanitized on June 14 in advance of the clinic's opening for limited services on June 15.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A staff member at the Department of Health in Pinellas County tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said the employee worked at the Bayside Health Clinic, a facility that serves homeless clients.

Both staff and clients who might have been in contact with the employee who tested positive were notified, according to the department of health. Employees who worked with the person who tested positive were asked to monitor their symptoms and stay home.

The facility was deep-cleaned and sanitized on June 14 in advance of the clinic's opening for limited services on June 15.

Services at Bayside have been limited to weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only at this time.

