x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

Bayside Health Clinic employee tests positive for COVID-19

The facility was deep-cleaned and sanitized on June 14 in advance of the clinic's opening for limited services on June 15.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A staff member at the Department of Health in Pinellas County tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said the employee worked at the Bayside Health Clinic, a facility that serves homeless clients. 

Both staff and clients who might have been in contact with the employee who tested positive were notified, according to the department of health. Employees who worked with the person who tested positive were asked to monitor their symptoms and stay home. 

The facility was deep-cleaned and sanitized on June 14 in advance of the clinic's opening for limited services on June 15.

Services at Bayside have been limited to weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only at this time. 

RELATED: Florida reports 1,758 new COVID-19 cases following days of record spikes

RELATED: Tarpon Springs restaurant closes after COVID-19 exposure

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter