Bayside Health Clinic employee tests positive for COVID-19

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A staff member at the Department of Health in Pinellas County tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department said the employee worked at the Bayside Health Clinic, a facility that serves homeless clients.
Both staff and clients who might have been in contact with the employee who tested positive were notified, according to the department of health. Employees who worked with the person who tested positive were asked to monitor their symptoms and stay home.
The facility was deep-cleaned and sanitized on June 14 in advance of the clinic's opening for limited services on June 15.
Services at Bayside have been limited to weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only at this time.
- FHP: Wrong-way driver crashed into semi filled with apple cider on I-275, setting it on fire
- Off-duty FWC officer shot, killed in South Florida
- Trump supporters burn Michigan absentee ballot applications
- Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
- Tarpon Spring restaurant closes after COVID-19 exposure
- Rayshard Brooks shooting: Police bodycam footage released in Wendy's shooting
- CDC posts everyday tips for minimizing COVID-19 risk
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter